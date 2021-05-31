Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $434,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,580,000.

SCHG opened at $137.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

