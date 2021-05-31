Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $990,000.

Get Growth Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GCACU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.