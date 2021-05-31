Xponance Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

