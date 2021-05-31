T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.45 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

