Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after purchasing an additional 720,686 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 658,000 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.