Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KOPN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 2.24. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

