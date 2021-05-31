Summit X LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

