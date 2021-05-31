Summit X LLC Buys New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 8,312.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.