State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $159.48 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.07 and its 200-day moving average is $151.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

