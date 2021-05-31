Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 98.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

