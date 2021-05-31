State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.69 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

