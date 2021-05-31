State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.16 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

