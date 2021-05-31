Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average is $362.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

