Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

