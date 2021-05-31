SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.91 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $109.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

