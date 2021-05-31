iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) Stake Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period.

EWK opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.76.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

