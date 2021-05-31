Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -604.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.