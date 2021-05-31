Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,525,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 172,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,422.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period.

BATS INDA opened at $44.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

