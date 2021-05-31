Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

