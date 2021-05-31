HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.11 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

