HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

