Contrasting Eneti (NETI) & Its Peers

Eneti (NASDAQ: NETI) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eneti to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eneti Competitors 424 1421 1551 52 2.36

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Eneti Competitors -8.10% -3.22% 0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti’s peers have a beta of -4.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 540% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 52.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million -$671.98 million -1.10 Eneti Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -31.93

Eneti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eneti peers beat Eneti on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

