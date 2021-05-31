Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

