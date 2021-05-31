Head to Head Survey: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

94.3% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Intellia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $67.54, suggesting a potential downside of 9.88%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Intellia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% -8,138.06% -3,257.37% Intellia Therapeutics -288.47% -33.89% -25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Intellia Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 133.24 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Intellia Therapeutics $57.99 million 88.07 -$134.23 million ($2.40) -31.23

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and Ospedale San Raffaele. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.