HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

