Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 11,593 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,055,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $137.99 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.19 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.