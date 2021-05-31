World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AutoZone by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,475.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,281.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,519.89.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

