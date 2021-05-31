ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 374.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $337.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

