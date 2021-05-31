World Asset Management Inc Sells 252 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.39 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

