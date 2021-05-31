Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

RYT opened at $279.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.20.

