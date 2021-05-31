Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 45,621 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 365.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

