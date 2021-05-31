703 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,767,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $358.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.12. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

