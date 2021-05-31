Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

