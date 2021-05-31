Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,366.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,225.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

