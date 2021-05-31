Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,135 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

