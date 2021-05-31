16,500 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

