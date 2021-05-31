Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW opened at $89.07 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $91.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.