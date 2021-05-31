Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $16.82 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

