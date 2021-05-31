DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DBL opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.