DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBL opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,498.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

