ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €13.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.81 ($16.25).

Several brokerages recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €15.43 ($18.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $977.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.19. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.68 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

