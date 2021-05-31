SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in May

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the April 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of SICRF opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. SimCorp A/S has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $136.00.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for asset management, fund management, insurance, life/pension, central banks, asset servicing, treasury, sovereign wealth, and wealth management companies. It provides SimCorp Dimension, an integrated system, which provides multi-asset class support across the investment value chain; SimCorp Sofia, a front-to-back investment management solution for the Italian insurance market; SimCorp Gain, an enterprise data management solution for reference and market data management; and SimCorp Coric, a solution for client communications and reporting automation.

