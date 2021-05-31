NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $66.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,622 shares of company stock worth $751,849. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

