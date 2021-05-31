Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.68 on Monday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $106.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.