Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,436,619.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $11,188,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $179.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

