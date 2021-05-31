Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

