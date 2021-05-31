Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,203 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $100.12 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.