Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,447 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.