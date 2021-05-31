Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €57.17 ($67.25).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €38.50 ($45.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.99, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. Grenke has a 52-week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52-week high of €81.75 ($96.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.52.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.