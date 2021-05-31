State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,432 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $181.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

