HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $15.78 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 111,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $148.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $153.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

